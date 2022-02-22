Japan's Nikkei down 2% as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Tuesday morning trade as tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine continue to keep investors on edge.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 2% while the Topix index slipped 1.53%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.53%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.87% in morning trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.44% lower.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, following a Monday announcement that he would recognize their independence.

After that development, the White House responded, with U.S. President Joe Biden ordering sanctions against the separatist regions of Ukraine.