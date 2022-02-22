China's Foreign Minister Wang speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken about Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a picture before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021.

BEIJING — China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed tensions in Ukraine during a phone call Tuesday, according to official statements from both the U.S. and China.

Just hours before the call, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway parts of Ukraine after recognizing their independence. The move drew condemnation from Western leaders, who have pushed for a diplomatic resolution.

"The situation in Ukraine is getting worse," China's foreign ministry said in a statement about Wang's call with Blinken. It said the issues around Ukraine were closely related to delayed implementation of the new Minsk agreement.

That referred to an agreement for reducing conflict signed in 2015 by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and pro-Russia separatists.

"The Chinese side calls again for all parties to exercise restraint, recognize the importance of implementing the principle of indivisibility of security, and ease the situation and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation," China's foreign ministry said in a Chinese-language statement translated by CNBC.