Russian assets tank, leading global sell-off as Putin sends forces into eastern Ukraine

A child is seen inside a bus arranged to evacuate local residents, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 18, 2022.

LONDON — Russian assets led a global pullback on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

The Russian ruble slid below 80 to the dollar following Putin's announcement, its lowest for two years. The Ukranian hryvnia dropped further however, shedding 0.8% against the ruble. Russia's MOEX stock index plunged 6% by late morning in Moscow to its lowest point since mid-2020. The RTS Index was last seen down around 6.6%.

European markets opened sharply lower on Tuesday morning but retraced some losses about an hour into trading. Shares in Asia-Pacific also pulled back and U.S. stock futures pointed to steep losses on Wall Street later in the day.

Meanwhile oil prices surged, with U.S. crude jumping 5.4% to $96 per barrel and international benchmark Brent crude climbing 3.4% to almost $99 per barrel.

Digital currencies also took a beating, with bitcoin sinking as low as $36,370 in early morning trade, its lowest level in more than two weeks.