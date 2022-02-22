Ukraine is committed to diplomacy but 'not afraid of anyone,' President Zelenskyy says in TV address

Ukrainian servicemen are seen outside of Svitlodarsk, Ukraine on February 21, 2022.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address early Tuesday morning local time that his government won't react to provocation from Russia, but added that "we will not give anything to anyone."

"We're dedicated to diplomatic means of solving this issue. We're not reacting to any provocations," Zelenskyy said in the broadcast, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into eastern Ukraine.

"This is our choice. We are on our land. We're not afraid of anyone and everyone," he said, according to a transcript by NBC News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday evening announced he would recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin issued a decree calling for forces to enter Donetsk and Luhansk — it remains unclear what that mission entails.

World leaders condemned the move.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting new investment, trade and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic regions. European leaders called Putin's announcement a "blatant violation of international law."