Treasury yields fall as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 2 basis points lower to 1.9009% at 4:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 3 basis points to 2.2185%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Treasury yields continued to pull back from recent highs, as investors looked to safe haven assets like bonds, with fears growing about the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Stock futures fell sharply on Tuesday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine after announcing Monday evening that he would recognize their independence.

The decree formalizing the move called for "peacekeeping forces" to enter Donetsk and Luhansk.

President Joe Biden responded to Putin's decision to recognize the independence of the two regions, by ordering sanctions on them, with the European Union vowing to take additional measures.

The 10-year Treasury yield held above 2% last week, with investors gearing up for interest rate hikes.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders are betting that there is a 100% chance of a Fed rate hike after the March 15-16 meeting.