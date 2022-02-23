Belarus opposition leader calls for tougher Western sanctions on Belarus, Russia

PARIS — Western nations need to impose tougher sanctions on both Russia and Belarus to deter them from further aggression, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told CNBC Wednesday.

"If Russia or Belarus doesn't respond to the sanction regime, it means that it's not enough," Tsikhanouskaya said in Paris, France.

Tsikhanouskaya, a 39-year-old former English teacher, was forced into exile by the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko after a 2020 election widely believed to have been rigged in his favor.

Belarus has since developed closer ties with Russia following mass protests that erupted in the days after the vote on Aug. 9, 2020. Thousands of people took to the streets to demand the resignation of Lukashenko.

The authoritarian leader has maintained his grip on power, however. He claimed a landslide victory in the 2020 vote, providing him with his sixth term in office and has denied allegations of fraud.

Russia has also provided financial aid to Minsk. The Kremlin has used these closer ties to conduct military drills in the country.

This has been one of the main challenges for the U.S. and the Western military alliance of NATO as it gives access to Russian troops to the north part of Ukraine.

"When Lukashenko understands that all his actions will have serious consequences, you know he will think twice to support (the) Kremlin … to continue violence and terror in our country. So, we need [a] stronger answer from all the democratic world," Tsikhanouskaya said.