Chinese upstart Realme looks to take on Apple, Samsung as it launches its first high-end smartphone overseas

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its first high-end smartphone overseas next week in a bid to grow market share in Europe and continue its rapid growth.

The move will pit the company, which began in 2018, against the likes of Apple and Samsung which dominate the high-end segment, as well as Chinese rival Xiaomi which has grown quickly overseas.

The GT 2 and GT 2 Pro smartphones will launch on Monday at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It is the company's first appearance at the world's biggest mobile trade conference, underscoring its desire to grow market share outside of China.

"In China and the European market, we want to focus on the breakthrough to the high-end market," Realme CEO Sky Li said in an exclusive interview, according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin remarks.

"In the European market, as well as any other market, we position ourselves as providing affordable phones with outstanding performance and trendy design. In the European market, we have the same strategy."