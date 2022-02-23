Goldman's consumer push showing 'real growth,' expected to more than double over 2 years, CEO says

Goldman Sachs expects investment into its digital consumer platform to really pay off in less than two years, CEO David Solomon told CNBC on Wednesday.

"I put out a target at the end of 2024 of over $4 billion of revenue for that business," Solomon said in an interview that aired on "Mad Money." "Last year [we] had about $1.5 billion of revenue, so we're showing real growth in that business."

"We're expanding the customers. We're expanding the products that we can offer. And when you look at that revenue going forward over the next three years, most of that growth is coming from investments that have been made" already, he added.

Goldman Sachs launched its Marcus unit in 2016 in a push into digital-only consumer banking.