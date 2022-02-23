Hong Kong announces $21 billion budget to support economy as city battles new Covid wave

The Hong Kong government announced Wednesday it will be spending more than 170 billion Hong Kong dollars ($21.8 billion) to fight the pandemic and support the economy, a day after authorities said virus control measures will be extended to April 20.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city is experiencing its fifth wave of coronavirus infections, with daily cases soaring to record highs. On Wednesday, Hong Kong reported 8,674 new cases.

Last week, Chief Executive Carrie Lam ruled out a full lockdown, but stuck with China's zero-Covid policy.

During the budget speech Wednesday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the spread of the virus has "dealt a heavy blow to many people, disrupting both their life and work, and seriously affected the operations of small- and medium-sized enterprises."

"At this critical time, we need to direct more resources to relieve people's hardship and provide SMEs with some breathing space so as to stabilise the economy and maintain public confidence," he said, according to an official translation of his speech.