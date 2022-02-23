Investors pull billions of dollars from bond and money market funds at fastest pace in years

Investors are pulling money out of bond and money market funds at the fastest pace in years, as inflation and the specter of rising interest rates threaten returns in the short term.

The outflow has been starkest for money market funds, which are cash-like funds with a low level of risk.

Investors shifted $148 billion out of money market mutual funds and exchange-traded funds between Jan. 1 and Feb. 16, according to Morningstar Direct data.

They pulled out $134 billion in January, the category's highest recorded monthly exodus in more than a decade, according to Morningstar.

Investors also pulled money out of both taxable and municipal bond funds in January, for the first time since March 2020, during the U.S. recession fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Morningstar.

Prior to the pandemic, investors hadn't taken money out of these bond funds during any month dating to 2018.

Investors have withdrawn $9.8 billion from taxable bond funds and $3.4 billion from municipal bond funds since the start of the year, to Feb. 16, according to Morningstar.