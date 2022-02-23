Why choosing between a public or private college based on tuition can be a mistake

Picking the right college has increasingly become a question of cost.

But not everyone is choosing the most economical option.

Since the start of the pandemic, college enrollment has continued to sink. For the most part, community colleges are the hardest hit, followed by public four-year colleges, according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center based on fall 2021 data.

Meanwhile, the country's most elite private colleges are faring better, despite the incredibly high price tags.

Tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $55,800 in the 2021-22 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $27,330, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

When factoring in other expenses, the total tab can be more than $70,000 a year for undergraduates at some private colleges.

At Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example —one of the nation’s most expensive schools — tuition and fees, room and board and other student expenses came to more than $73,160 last year. The school was among several institutions that froze tuition during the height of Covid. (A smaller number announced tuition discounts or even more dramatic tuition cuts.)