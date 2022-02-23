Civilian flights in Ukraine restricted as Russian invasion threat grows

An Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane is seen as Turkey's first official spotter area has been put into service for aviation enthusiasts and photographers at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey on June 25, 2021.

Civilian flights within Ukraine were restricted through the end of Thursday, according to a notice to airmen.

The flights were restricted "due to potential hazard for civil aviation," said the notice, posted on an Federal Aviation Administration website. Russia was poised to launch an attack, officials said Wednesday night.

Several foreign airlines, including Lufthansa and KLM have suspended Ukraine flights due to worries about a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

