Global markets roiled as Russia invades Ukraine

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in Ukrainian national colors, in Berlin, Germany February 23, 2022. Michele Tantussi | Reuters

LONDON — Markets around the world reacted seismically on Thursday as Russian forces invaded Ukraine, tipping a long diplomatic standoff into a military conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" early Thursday morning, two days after formally recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. Reports soon emerged of explosions in the capital of Kyiv and other cities around the country as missiles were launched, while more Russian troops arrived on the southern coast of Ukraine. The U.S. and Europe have pledged to hold Moscow accountable, with more damaging and substantial sanctions against Russia now being readied by western powers. European markets fell sharply at the open, with the continental Stoxx 600 index sliding more than 3% to its lowest point of the year. Germany's DAX shed 3.6% to lead regional losses. Shares in Asia-Pacific plummeted across the board, led by a 3.2% decline for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

CNBC