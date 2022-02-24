CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Mattel, Macy's, Coinbase and more

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades FuboTV, sees an unclear path to profitability
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProStifel upgrades Mattel to buy on view that company is near history's 'peak results'
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProSocGen adds two China internet stocks to its 'common prosperity' play
Evelyn Cheng
Read More