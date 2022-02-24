CNBC Pro

Stifel upgrades Mattel to buy on view that company is near history's 'peak results'

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProSocGen adds two China internet stocks to its 'common prosperity' play
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Zoom, Coinbase, IMAX & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProUBS downgrades Quest Diagnostics, sees company at risk of missing earnings targets
Jesse Pound
Read More