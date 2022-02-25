CNBC Pro

Daiwa upgrades Tesla, says rising oil prices could accelerate EV demand

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Mattel, Macy's, Coinbase and more
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades FuboTV, sees an unclear path to profitability
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProStifel upgrades Mattel to buy on view that company is near history's 'peak results'
Jesse Pound
Read More