CNBC Pro

Markets may have bottomed a investors 'buy the invasion,' Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProStrategists say investors should proceed carefully, but there are stocks to buy in turbulent market
Patti Domman hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names the most exposed global stocks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProHow to navigate Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to one asset manager
Vicky McKeever4 hours ago
Read More