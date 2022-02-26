93% of student loan borrowers aren’t prepared to restart payments, survey finds

It's been almost two years since most borrowers have had to pay their monthly student loan bill. And yet, 93% of them are not prepared to resume payments on May 1, according to a survey of more than 23,000 student loan borrowers by the Student Debt Crisis Center. "The payment pause has meant everything," said Allison Newmes, 44. "There are no words." Newmes, a mother of three in Youngsville, North Carolina, has a federal loan balance of roughly $46,000 and monthly payments over $600.

Allison Newmes and her family. Courtesy: Newmes Family

"The payment pause has been a blessing, we have been able to afford groceries, just the simple, little things," Estrada said. Once her loan payments pick back up, "it looks like I might be looking at a third job," she added. Among fully employed borrowers, 92% said they are concerned about being able to afford their payments due to rising prices, the Student Debt Crisis Center found.

The ongoing pandemic combined with unprecedented inflation are huge obstacles for borrowers. Natalia Abrams president and founder of the Student Debt Crisis Center