World's biggest crypto exchange Binance says it will not block Russian accounts despite Ukraine request

Binance said on Monday it will not "unilaterally" freeze the accounts of Russian users, after Ukraine's vice prime minister called on major cryptocurrency exchanges to take such action.

"We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users' accounts," a spokesperson for Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, told CNBC.

"Crypto is meant to provide greater financial freedom for people across the globe. To unilaterally decide to ban people's access to their crypto would fly in the face of the reason why crypto exists."

On Sunday, Mykhailo Fedorov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine, asked major exchanges to block the addresses of Russian users.

"It's crucial to freeze not only the addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians, but also to sabotage ordinary users," Fedorov said in a tweet.

Belarus is a Russian ally.

Russia continues to attack major cities across Ukraine, but the country's forces are believed to have mostly held off Russian advances.

The U.S. and European Union have responded with sanctions targeting Russian banks, sovereign debt, Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and the leader himself. The Russian ruble has plunged as a result.