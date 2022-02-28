Top NASA official says space station partnership with Russia 'still working' despite Ukraine conflict

The International Space Station is pictured from SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around on Nov. 8, 2021.

NASA's top official on human spaceflight addressed the agency's International Space Station partnership on Monday amid growing global tensions, saying the orbiting research laboratory is yet unaffected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are not getting any indications at a working level that our [Russian] counterparts are not committed to ongoing operations," NASA associate administrator Kathy Lueders said during a press conference on Monday.

The NASA and Russian Roscosmos "teams are still talking together, we're still doing training together, we're still working together," Lueders added.

Currently there are seven people on board the ISS: five astronauts — four American and one German —and two Russian cosmonauts. Lueders spoke during a press conference hosted by Axiom Space, which plans to launch its private Ax-1 crew mission to the ISS on March 30.

The ISS is physically divided into two sections: the United States Orbital Segment and the Russian Orbital Segment. The U.S. and Russia keep the research laboratory continuously staffed with astronauts and cosmonauts, with the roles of each nation's segment mutually dependent on the other — ranging from life-support systems to thrusters that keep the ISS in orbit.