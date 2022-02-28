Russian stocks ETF falls 25% as crisis in Ukraine continues

The VanEck Russia ETF fell 23% in premarket trading Monday as the conflict in Ukraine generated new U.S. sanctions against Russia.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced additional sanctions against Russia's central bank that would effectively prohibit Americans from doing business with the bank and freezes assets within the U.S.

The RSX fund is designed to track MVIS Russia Index, which includes the largest and most liquid companies in Russia. It also includes non-local companies incorporated outside Russia that generate at least 50% of their revenue in Russia.

It's currently on pace for its worst day since its inception in April 2007. Down 51% for the month, it could also close out its worst month since its inception.

The sharp decline follows two rocky trading sessions in which the fund's shares struggled to rebound from another big drop Thursday, the first day of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.