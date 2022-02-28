Sports leagues and athletes flex 'soft power' against Russia over Ukraine invasion

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period at Capital One Arena on October 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.

"Sometimes sport is successful by using their leverage to turn things around," said Dr. Harvey Schiller, former executive director of the U.S. Olympic Committee. "Every country now is part of a global economy," he added. "And when you're part of a global economy, and there's been free exchange for so long, this (war in Ukraine) upset the apple cart."

The International Olympic Committee also recommended banning Russian teams from competitions for violating the "Olympic Truce." Liberty Media-owned Formula One could relocate an event. The National Hockey League has spoken out, too.

On Monday, FIFA joined the Union of European Football Associations to announce it would bar Russian teams from events, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, until further notice. That move came days after Poland and Sweden refused to play Russia in World Cup qualifying matches. The World Cup is scheduled to start in November.

The most consequential action, so far, has come from the world's top soccer federation .

Sports organizations and professional athletes are hitting Russia with their own kinds of sanctions as Vladimir Putin's military persists in its invasion of Ukraine.

Out of the four major U.S. leagues, the NHL has the most ties to Russia due to its over two dozen Russian-born hockey players. The league said it supported its players days after Russian NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin was asked his thoughts on the matter and walked a tight line.

The Washington Capitals star said the invasion was out of his control, adding it's a "sad situation right now for both sides." Ovechkin called for "no more war" and noted, "I have a family back in Russia, and its scary moments."

Ovechkin, a three-time NHL MVP, said: "I hope soon, it's going to be over, and it's going to be peace in the whole world."

But Ovechkin received backlash for not condemning Putin, the Russian president. "I'm not involved in politics. I'm an athlete," the hockey legend said.

Former NHL players struck a different tone. NHL legend Wayne Gretzky labeled Russia's invasion a "senseless war." Now a hockey analyst for Turner Sports, Gretzky also suggested the International Ice Hockey Federation ban Russia from the 2023 junior championships.

On Monday, hockey's governing body granted the request and banned players from Russia and Belarus in every age category. Belarus has aided Russia's invasion of Ukraine by providing a staging area for part of the attack.

In a statement, IIHF president Luc Tardif said the organization isn't a "political entity and cannot influence the decisions being taken over the war in Ukraine." Yet, "nevertheless have a duty of care to all of our members and participants and must therefore do all we can to ensure that we are able to operate our events in a safe environment for all teams taking part in the IIHF World Championship program."

Meanwhile, retired NHL goaltending great Dominik Hasek, who is Czech, called for a more extreme measure, suggesting the NHL should suspend contracts of all Russian players.

Schiller, the longtime sports executive and former president of the former Atlanta Thrashers franchise, said that move would go too far.

"They should play, and that's the appropriate thing," Schiller said of Russian players staying in NHL competition. "These players are not oligarchs; they're different. When you're playing in the NHL, you're not representing your country, you're representing yourself."

The NHL also suspended agreements with Russian companies. Last September, the NHL struck its first exclusive deal in Russia after agreeing to terms with sports betting company Liga Stavok. The league added it would stop Russian language social media and digital sites and wouldn't consider Russia for future NHL events.

The NHL said it understands players "and their families are being placed in an extremely tough position" because Russia is an authoritarian country. Hence, players' comments could endanger family members and risk their future in Russia.

But the league's public stance on Russia could take a bit of pressure off NHL players being questioned about the matter.

"Business is not going to be as usual," while the invasion persists, Schiller said. He added, "if I was a scout for the NHL, I'm not getting on a plane and going to Russia. That's not going to happen."