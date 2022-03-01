Huge Russian convoy appears to be heading for Kyiv as fears of all-out assault grow

Russia appears to be advancing in its invasion of Ukraine with satellite imagery indicating that a huge convoy — some 40 miles or 65 kilometers long — of Russian military vehicles is heading towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The following satellite image was taken by U.S firm Maxar Technologies on Monday. It appears to show a convoy of Russian armored tanks and trucks that stretches from Pybirsk, further north of Kyiv, to the Antonov airport (also known as the Hostemel airport — the site of fighting last week between Russian and Ukrainian forces) on the northeast outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken on Feb. 28 appear to show a convoy of Russian vehicles advancing on Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The firm says these images show the northern end of the convoy, with logistics and resupply vehicles. Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

In some parts of the convoy, the vehicles appear to be traveling three or four abreast on the road. The distance along the road is approximately 40 miles. It should be noted that the situation in Ukraine is fast-moving and may now may be different to what is seen in these images, which show the convoy on Sunday and Monday. The following two images were taken by Maxar Technologies on Sunday. At this point, the convoy does not appear to cover as large an area and cloud cover precludes a complete view of the area.

A large deployment of Russian ground forces, containing hundreds of military vehicles, are seen in convoy northeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022. The vehicles are moving in the direction of Kyiv—approximately 40 miles away. The convoy—which extends for more than 3.25 miles--contains fuel, logistics and armored vehiclesand is traveling along the P-02-02 roadand moving towards Ivankiv. Maxar | Maxar | Getty Images

Official sources have not confirmed the existence of the convoy, but there are fears it suggests that Russia is preparing to launch a full-scale assault on Kyiv, a city it has not yet occupied although there have been skirmishes on the outskirts. Other images from Maxar suggest additional military activity in southern Belarus, which borders Ukraine and is an ally of Russia, with ground forces and ground-attack helicopter units seen in the images. Again, official sources have not confirmed whether these units — or Belarus more broadly — is preparing to join Russian forces in an assault on Ukraine.

Will Ukraine surrender?

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last Thursday and its forces have attacked various cities and areas in the north, east and south of the country. However, analysts have suggested that Russia had made slower progress in its advance into the country, and had met more resistance, than it had expected.

If Russia is about to launch a much harder assault on the capital Kyiv, however, how Ukraine's armed forces and civilian resistance will cope is much more uncertain. The Pentagon has noted that the Kremlin still wants its troops to capture Kyiv, despite the stiff Ukrainian resistance. "We have every indication that they still want to take Kyiv, that they are advancing on the ground and trying to get closer," a senior Defense official told CNBC on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to share new details from the Pentagon's assessment.

Separately, analysts at Teneo Intelligence concluded on Monday that "the Kremlin appears to be committed to eliminate Ukraine's political leadership, while the movement of Russian military forces suggests preparations for new, likely heavier, military action against the capital Kyiv and other key cities in the coming days." Peace talks were held between Russian and Ukrainian delegates on Monday, in neighboring Belarus, and although no breakthrough was reached, there are hopes that talks will continue in the coming days. For its part, Ukraine has vowed that it will not surrender to Russia and has demanded an immediate cease-fire and that Russian forces leave its territory. "Ukraine is ready to continue seeking a diplomatic solution, but Ukraine is not ready to surrender or capitulate," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Monday.