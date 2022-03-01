People who test positive for Covid can receive antiviral pills at pharmacies for free, Biden says

Paxlovid, a Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the Americans who test positive for Covid-19 can receive antiviral pills for free at local pharmacies and community health centers under a new program that launches this month.

"We're launching the 'Test to Treat' initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech Tuesday.

The administration will launch hundreds of sites nationwide at CVS, Walgreens and Kroger as well as community health centers this month, a White House official said. Biden said Americans can also order more free Covid tests at the government's website, covidtests.gov, next week. Households are eligible for four free Covid tests per order. Families are limited to two orders starting next week based on residential address.

The president said Pfizer is working to deliver 1 million courses of its Covid treatment pill, Paxlovid, this month. Paxlovid was 89% effective at preventing hospitalization among people who were at risk of developing severe illness during clinical trials.