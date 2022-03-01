Russia-Ukraine crisis: How to avoid fundraising scams

A volunteer unloads aid donations for refugees from Ukraine in a school gym in Kroscienko, Poland, on Feb. 27, 2022.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, the humanitarian crisis is worsening as well.

More than half a million Ukrainians have fled the country since the fighting began Feb. 24, but as many as 5 million could be displaced as Russian troops continue to advance toward major cities.

Many people around the world want to help Ukraine, whether by donating money or supplies. Unfortunately, that creates an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of their altruism.

More from Personal Finance:

How U.S. investors may have exposure to Russian stocks

When to get back into stocks after panic selling

How to protect against a cyberattack as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

"People are feeling very sympathetic and willing to give, and they use that as leverage," said Adam Levin, co-host of the "What the Hack with Adam Levin" podcast.

The most common types of scams include phone calls, emails, banner ads and text messages that ask for donations and seem entirely legitimate, Levin said. "The caller ID and number may even look right."

However, often these communications are coming from cybercriminals trying to capitalize on the current geopolitical turmoil.