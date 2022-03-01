Wheat prices soar to highest since 2008, trade 'limit up' on potential Russia supply hit

- The price of wheat rose to its highest levels in more than a decade as Russia's invasion of Ukraine advanced.
The price of wheat on Tuesday rose to its highest levels in more than a decade, with traders concerned about global supply disruption as Russia's invasion of Ukraine advanced.
A convoy of Russian military vehicles is approaching Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, satellite imagery taken Monday indicated.
Wheat futures reached 984 cents per bushel at the highs of Tuesday's session — the highest since April 4, 2008, when wheat traded as high as 985.5 cents per bushel.
The grain traded "limit up," which refers to the highest amount the price of a commodity is allowed to increase in a single day. As of 8:44 a.m. ET, wheat traded at 982.75 cents per bushel, up 5.22%.
Russia is the largest exporter of wheat and Ukraine is among the four biggest exporters of the commodity, according to JPMorgan.
Of the 207 million ton international wheat trade, 17% comes from Russia and 12% comes from Ukraine, according to Bank of America.
"Wheat and corn are the most exposed agricultural markets to any potential escalation in tensions," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said in a Feb. 14 note.
Corn futures on Tuesday also hit a high of 724.5 cents per bushel, their highest level since May. Trading was also halted, and corn futures last traded at 721.75 cents per bushel, up 4.49%.
— CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.