CNBC Pro

Bill Miller calls this e-commerce giant the ‘cheapest big cap stock in the world’

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBill Miller says oil stocks are very cheap right now, especially with latest energy price surge
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC ProValue investor Bill Miller says these travel stocks are cheap
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProBill Miller says homebuilder stocks are cheap and shares a top pick in the sector
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
Read More