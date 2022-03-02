GOP pollster: Biden cutting off a rousing bipartisan USA chant exemplified a night of missed opportunities

President Joe Biden's declarations on strengthening American supply chains was a winning moment in Tuesday's State of the Union address — until he fumbled what could have been a pivotal moment of bipartisan unity, Republican pollster Frank Luntz told CNBC on Wednesday.

"The most important point of last night was when people on both sides of the aisle started chanting, U-S-A, U-S-A, together," Luntz said in an interview on "Squawk Box." "It was rare, it was spontaneous, it was clearly emotional … and the president stepped on the line. He actually cut it off. He should've stepped back."

The political strategist and pollster's comments follow Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, when the Democrat addressed pressing topics including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and skyrocketing inflation. His comments about fighting inflation led the chamber to erupt in cheers.

"Instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let's make it in America," Biden had said, resulting in the U-S-A chants. He continued amid the cheers, "economists call it 'increasing the productive capacity of our economy.' I call it building a better America."

Luntz said he was unimpressed by how the president handled the moment of unity. "He missed the opportunity to lift people up. He missed the opportunity to make a difference. And so I think that today, not a single polling number will change," he said.

While acknowledging that Biden's focus on inflation during the address "was the right priority for the American people," Luntz said the president failed to offer any solutions. He added that Biden's argument to "make it in America" likely resonated with listeners.

"It was the single best line of the entire speech, and he delivered it well," Luntz said. He added: "That is exactly what the American people want to hear — how is it going to benefit us, and how is it going to benefit us right now?"