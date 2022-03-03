Airline software giant ends service with Russia's Aeroflot, crippling carrier's ability to sell seats

Sabre Corp. on Thursday said it terminated its agreement with Russia's Aeroflot, crippling the country's largest airline's ability to sell seats.

The Texas-based airline software giant provides airline ticket distribution and reservation services for airlines around the world. Sabre's decision is the latest that has isolated Russia's airlines since the country invaded Ukraine last week.

Boeing, General Electric and other aerospace manufacturers have suspended parts distribution and service agreements with Russia as countries, led by the U.S. and European nations, impose sanctions in protest of Russia's invasion.

"Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern," Sean Menke, Sabre's CEO, said in a statement. "We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.