London-listed Russian stocks are collapsing, with trading now suspended

An employee views a FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's offices in London, U.K., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

LONDON — The London Stock Exchange has suspended trading in 27 Russian-linked companies, including its largest lender Sberbank and energy giant Gazprom.

Other companies blocked from trading in London include Lukoil, Polyus and EN+, while the subsidiary of VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, was suspended last Friday.

"The FTSE Russell index business has removed Russian listings from its indices, the London Stock Exchange has suspended trading in (27) Russian listed securities," London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer told CNBC on Thursday.

"Our World-Check business is actively updating its database round the clock as new sanctioned individuals are being added to that database, so this is something that we are doing across the business, actively working with regulators to implement those sanctions."

The London-listed stocks of Russian companies have plummeted since the invasion of Ukraine and ensuing crippling economic sanctions on the country's businesses, institutions and individuals by the U.S. and its western allies.

Russia's London-listed stocks had lost almost all of their value by the time the suspension was announced on Thursday. Sberbank was down 99.72% year-to-date to trade for around a single penny on Wednesday, while Gazprom was down 93.71%, Lukoil 99.2%, Polyus 95.58% and EN+ 20.51%.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has escalated over the past week, laying siege to multiple major cities while encountering fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Explosions hit the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday as fighting entered its second week, while Russian troops entered the strategic port city of Kherson, while Kharkiv and Maripol also experienced heavy shelling on Wednesday.