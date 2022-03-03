Spirit Airlines plans to open crew bases in Miami and Atlanta this year as it takes on bigger rivals

A Spirit Airlines plane on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 07, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Spirit Airlines is planning to open crew bases in Atlanta and Miami this year, according to a note sent to flight attendants on Thursday.

The discount airline is setting up the new bases for pilots and flight attendants as it staffs up to take on bigger rivals with strong holds on those airports, like Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, which is the dominant airline in Miami.

The move also comes after Spirit has been studying for months how to improve its staffing after crew shortages contributed to hundreds of cancellations in the middle of last summer.

