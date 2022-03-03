Retailers start to warn of business impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Residents outside a shopping mall during a break in curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Erin Trieb | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Rising inflation and global supply chain strains remain top of mind for retailers as they navigate the post-holiday earnings season. But also making its way into conversations with analysts and investors is Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its second week on Thursday. A number of retailers have temporarily halted operations in Russia, either as a signal of corporate condemnation of the war or because these companies are unable to carry on business in the country due to imposed sanctions impacting logistics. Some, such as Victoria's Secret, are warning that uncertainty created by the war could weigh on business in the first quarter and potentially beyond. The biggest concern for many retailers will likely be the duration of the crisis, said Chuck Grom, an analyst with Gordon Haskett. "You have to think the longer it goes on, the more problematic" it gets, Grom said. "In other words, the consumer spends more time getting absorbed with the situation." Retailers are already trying to gauge future demand in still unpredictable times and keep shelves stocked without ordering too much merchandise. Businesses are trying to lure consumers back into their stores as Covid cases wane and immunity increases. Yet it could prove to be trickier than this time a year ago, when President Joe Biden and Congress signed off on stimulus payments to families. Pittsburgh-based clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters said Wednesday it is taking the war between Russia and Ukraine into consideration when forecasting its outlook for the year, though it didn't offer specifics on how much of a financial impact the war could have on consumer demand. American Eagle doesn't operate any brick-and-mortar shops outside of North America and Hong Kong, but it ships merchandise to 81 countries.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Mathias said on an earnings conference call that the retailer is cognizant of multiple factors currently at play: Rising inflation, the fact that American Eagle is beginning to lap a period during which stimulus payments were issued to many consumers last spring, and continued disruption in the global supply chain, "including the war in Ukraine." "Against this backdrop, we're taking a cautious view," Mathias said. American Eagle warned that its earnings will decline in the first half of the year compared with prior-year levels, in large part due to heightened freight costs. It does expect earnings to rebound in the back half. Lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret, which has a small presence in Russia, also made a slight mention of the war. When it reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday, it said inflation and "global unrest" will create a challenging environment in the coming months. Victoria's Secret issued a disappointing outlook for the first quarter but said it believes the third quarter will be an inflection point for better results. Kohl's Chief Executive Michelle Gass was asked Tuesday, on an earnings conference call with analysts, about the situation in Ukraine and how it might hurt the department store chain's business. "We're prepared that there's going to be an environment of a lot of uncertainty. We certainly contemplated that as we guided this year," Gass said on the call. "We'll stay close and be responsive."

Retailers shut stores and make contingency plans