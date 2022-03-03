Wall Street praises Ford's EV plans but questions its sales and profit margin targets

Employees work on the 40 millionth Ford Motor Co. F-Series truck on the assembly line at the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant on January 26, 2022 in Dearborn, Michigan.

Wall Street hailed Ford Motor's plans to internally separate its legacy and electric vehicle businesses, announced Wednesday, pushing the automaker's stock to its fifth-highest daily gain in the past 12 months.

But Wall Street analysts weren't sold on all aspects of the changes under CEO Jim Farley's "Ford+" turnaround plan for the Detroit automaker.

Some analysts still call for a full spin-off of one of the businesses. Others question whether Ford can achieve a 10% operating profit margin across its businesses by 2026, while increasing global EV production to 2 million units by that timeframe.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, in a note to investors Wednesday, called the EV target "an aspirational/stretch goal." He cited little confidence in Ford — and others such as General Motors, which has announced similar goals — to secure enough raw materials, tooling and supply chain resources "in sufficient quantity and quality/efficacy to deliver on an EV number anywhere near this level within 4 years."

Morgan Stanley expects Ford to produce 560,000 EV units by 2026 and estimates the company's adjusted operating profit margin on EVs to be only 4% by 2026, not 10%. The research firm first issued those targets prior to Ford's announcement, but maintained the forecast after the update. However Jonas cited there could be some upside they aren't taking into account just yet.