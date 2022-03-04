Home-sharing platform Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Brian Chesky, the company's CEO and co-founder, announced the move on Twitter late on Thursday as companies continue to boycott Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Airbnb did not immediately respond when CNBC asked the company to elaborate on what this means in practice.

The move may not have a significant impact on Airbnb's bottom line, particularly as the vast majority of airlines have stopped flying to Russia in recent days.

On Monday, Airbnb said it was going to offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. The company will fund these stays with help from Airbnb hosts and donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

Some people are booking Airbnb stays in properties across Ukraine that they don't intend to stay in just to help hosts in the country.

The movement was started by the Quentin Quarantino Instagram account, which makes memes on Instagram to raise money for charitable causes. The account has over 898,000 followers.

"Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb," the account's operator wrote on Twitter Thursday. "24 hours later, 100's of people are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving."