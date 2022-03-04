Treasury Department assures Wall Street it can still trade Russian oil and gas

Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys"in a Rosneft Oil Co. oilfield near Sokolovka village, in the Udmurt Republic, Russia, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

The U.S. Treasury Department clarified Friday afternoon that Wall Street's traders and banks can continue to buy and sell Russian oil and gas despite a raft of sanctions against Russia and its largest lenders.

The new guidance comes as traders and banks worry about running afoul of U.S. trade laws as world leaders rally against Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

But Treasury underscored in a post that the U.S. sanctions against Russia's biggest banks — including VTB Bank — do not apply to energy transactions until June 24. The department also reassured investors that companies that transport Russian energy commodities for sale to the U.S. are also except from the penalties.

"In general, energy-related activities — including the purchase, sale, or transport of Russian-origin oil, gas, or other energy-related products by U.S. or non-U.S. persons — remain permissible," Treasury said on its website. "The energy sector of the Russian Federation economy itself is not subject to comprehensive sanctions."

The update from Treasury, which enforces the majority of U.S. sanctions and tariffs, comes amid wide speculation that the U.S. could soon opt to bar Russian energy imports in addition to the raft of already-announced penalties against the Kremlin.

Oil jumped another 7% on Friday in a volatile session as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to roil markets in New York and Chicago. Crude futures have soared more than 20% since the United States and allies sanctioned Moscow in late February between a disruption in sales out of Russia and uncertainty about how long the war could last.

Brent futures rose $7.65, or 6.9%, to settle at $118.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $8.01, or 7.4%, to settle at $115.68. That was the highest close for Brent since February 2013 and for WTI since September 2008.