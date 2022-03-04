Treasury yields slump as Russia seizes Ukraine power plant

Treasury yields slumped on Friday morning, after Russian forces seized a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 5 basis points to 1.7940% at 4:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 3 basis points to 2.1928%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

Russia continues to escalate its invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant early on Friday morning, causing a fire to break out at an adjacent training facility. Ukraine's nuclear agency said Russian military forces have taken control of the facility. Leaders internationally have condemned the attack and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will call for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the attack. While investors continue to monitor developments on the war in Ukraine, key economic data updates are also in focus. The Labor Department is due to release its February job report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning.