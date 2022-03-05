Student loan delinquencies could return to pre-pandemic rate when payments resume. What borrowers can do now

Federal student loan payments are currently set to resume in May after a pause that's been extended for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, borrowers might not be ready to restart payments and could therefore fall behind on their loans, according to a recent blog post from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

"Serious delinquency rates for student debt could snap back from historic lows to their previous highs in which 10% or more of the debt was past due," wrote Lowell Ricketts, a data scientist for the Institute for Economic Equity at the bank and author of the blog post.

Resuming payments will affect many borrowers differently and place the most pressure on those with the heaviest burdens — often low-income workers and people of color, the blog post said.

Among the class of 2016, the average student loan balance was $42,746 one year following graduation for Black students compared with $34,622 for white students, according to data from the National Center for Economic Statistics," Ricketts wrote. "Therefore, the resumption of student loan repayments will raise the burden on Black students' budgets more so than whites."

Other student loan experts are worried that restarting payments could push up delinquencies as people have grown out of the habit of paying their loans and are now dealing with higher inflation that's squeezing budgets.

"I think we're going to have even higher delinquency and default rates than we did pre-pandemic," said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit.