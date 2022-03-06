U.S. crude oil jumps to $125 a barrel, a 13-year high on possible Western ban of Russian oil

The oil and gas terminal at the Port of Odessa in Odessa, Ukraine, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

U.S. crude oil surged more than 8% in early trading on Sunday evening as the market continued to react to supply disruptions stemming from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, traded 8% higher to above $125 a barrel, the highest since mid-2008. At one point the price topped $130 a barrel.

The international benchmark, Brent crude, traded 9% higher to $128.60, also the highest price seen since 2008.

"Oil is rising on the prospect for a full embargo of Russian oil and products," said John Kilduff of Again Capital. "Already high gasoline prices are going to keep going up in a jarring fashion. Prices in some states will be pushing $5 pretty quickly."