LIVE UPDATES
Second attempt at cease-fire planned in Ukraine's Mariupol; UK says conflict could last years. Follow our live updates
This is CNBC's live blog covering Sunday's updates on the war in Ukraine. Check below for the latest developments.
Mariupol City Council said Sunday that a temporary cease-fire will start at 10 a.m. local time to enable its civilians to leave.
A day earlier, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said Russia violated a temporary cease-fire agreement in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha and evacuations were canceled.
Also on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied reports that he will impose martial law in Russia.
Ukraine war to last 'months, if not years,' UK deputy prime minister warns
U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said Sunday that the war in Ukraine could last months, if not years.
Speaking to Sky News, Raab said: "Our mission with our allies is to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine, and it's going to take some time — we're talking about months, if not years — and therefore we have to show some strategic stamina, because this is not going to be over in days."
Mariupol officials say cease-fire to allow civilians to leave is planned for today
Mariupol City Council says that another temporary cease-fire is planned for Sunday to allow civilians to leave the Ukrainian city.
Fighting is due to stop between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time. The evacuation of civilians will begin at midday, the city said in a post on Telegram.
"Following the route of the humanitarian corridor, you can leave the city by private transport, moving in a column of municipal transport (exclusively by bus)," the city said, according to a translation.
"At the head of the column will be accompanied by the Red Cross. We ask all drivers leaving the city to facilitate the evacuation of civilians as much as possible - take people with you, fill the transport as much as possible."
The safe route — described as a "humanitarian 'green' corridor" — will go from Mariupol to Zaporozhye, a city to the west, with a number of stops along the way.
It comes after planned evacuations from Mariupol and Volnovakha were canceled Saturday due to fears of violence in the cities and on the routes out. Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister of Ukraine, said Saturday that Russia had violated the cease-fire agreement, with fighting continuing in or around both cities.
The cities have born the brunt of some of the most intense fighting in Ukraine over recent days.
Their location — in Ukraine's extreme southeast corner, near the Russian border, the Sea of Azov and Crimea — makes them strategic targets for Moscow. If they fell to Russia, its troops could join forces with those in Crimea, a peninsula Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
—Katrina Bishop
Putin 'forced to deny' reports that martial law is coming to Russia
President Vladimir Putin was "forced to deny reports" that his government will impose martial law in order to stamp out Russian dissent against the war in Ukraine, according to the U.K. Defence Ministry.
Putin made the denial at an event in Moscow on Saturday local time. Rumors of impending martial law have swirled in Russia for days as the Kremlin tries to control opposition to the war in Ukraine.
Putin on Friday approved changes to Russian law that impose prison sentences of up to 15 years for "fake" news about the war in Ukraine.
"These steps likely reveal the extent of Russia's concern over how the conflict in Ukraine has unfolded and its desire to hide this from the Russian population," the U.K. ministry said in a Saturday intelligence update.
Demonstrators have protested the war in Moscow and elsewhere in Russia despite the threat of arrest or worse.
British newspaper the Guardian reported late last week that a bill was introduced in Russia's legislature, the State Duma, that would forcibly conscript opposition protesters to fight in eastern Ukraine.
—Ted Kemp
Zelenskyy and Biden discuss security, financial support
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday evening Washington time, the White House said.
On Twitter, Zelenskyy referred to the conversation as part of a "constant dialogue."
"The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia," the Ukrainian president said.
Biden initiated the call, the White House said.
Also on Saturday local time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, briefly met at the Ukraine-Poland border to discuss Western efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.
The pair of top diplomats discussed supplying additional weapons to Ukraine and efforts to impose sanctions on Russia to further isolate the country and damage its economy.
—Ted Kemp and Annie Palmer
Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia, citing the invasion of Ukraine
Visa and Mastercard on Saturday said they will suspend all operations in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The move came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea during a Zoom call with American lawmakers to restrict the companies' credit card access in Russia.
Visa said effective immediately it will work to cease all Visa transactions within Russia in the coming days. Afterward, the company said, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia won't work within the Russian Federation.
"We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, said in a statement. "This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values."
Mastercard said it would suspend its network services in Russia. Cards issued by Russian banks won't be supported by the Mastercard network, and Mastercard cards issued outside of the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs, the company said in a statement.
"As we take this step, we join with so many others in hoping for and committing to a more positive, productive and peaceful future for us all," the company said.
Russia's largest lender, Sberbank Rossii PAO, said the moves announced by Visa and Mastercard would not affect users of the cards it issues in Russia, Reuters reported, citing the Tass news agency.
"These decisions will not affect Sberbank's Visa and Mastercards inside the country," the Russian news agency quoted the bank as saying, Reuters said.
— Terri Cullen
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainian citizens to 'go on the offensive'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged citizens of his country to "go on the offensive" against invading Russian troops.
"Every meter of our Ukrainian land won by protest and humiliation of the invaders is a step forward, a step towards victory for our entire state," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on Telegram. "This is a chance to live."
"Ukrainians! In all our cities where the enemy entered. Feel it. Go on the offensive," he added.
Zelenskyy praised the heroism of residents in Kherson, a port city in southern Ukraine that was taken by Russian forces this week. On Saturday, residents gathered to protest the Russian occupation as gunfire rang out, according to one video posted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
Zelenskyy also addressed people in the rebel-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, located in southeastern Ukraine. He urged them to fight for Ukraine and reject Russian propaganda.
"Look what Russia has done," Zelenskyy said. "It did it right in front of your eyes. Protect yourself! Otherwise, it will take your life, too."
— Annie Palmer