Russia, Ukraine agree temporary ceasefire; UK says 4 Ukrainian cities encircled by Russian forces

Amazon said Friday various teams across its cloud-computing unit have been informing Ukrainian organizations and world governments of cybersecurity threats from state actors and other malicious actors.

"Our teams have seen new malware signatures and activity from a number of state actors we monitor," Amazon said. "As this activity has ramped up, our teams and technologies detected the threats, learned the patterns, and placed remediation tools directly into the hands of customers."

AWS has also detected an increase in activity from non-state actors where malware has been targeted at charities, NGOs and other aid organizations "in order to spread confusion and cause disruption," Amazon said. In these cases, malicious actors sought to disrupt medical supplies, food and clothing relief.

Amazon said it's also working with Ukrainian customers and partners to keep their applications secure, including helping them to move their on-premises infrastructure to AWS in order to safeguard it from any potential physical or virtual attacks.

Western companies have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a number of ways. Microsoft said it was helping to keep Ukraine informed of cyberattacks, and it also suspended the sale of new products and services in Russia. Apple said Tuesday it would stop selling products on its Apple store in the country.

AWS has no data centers, infrastructure or offices in Russia, and it has a "long-standing policy of not doing business" in the country, Amazon said. Amazon's biggest customers using AWS in Russia are companies who are headquartered outside of the country and have some development teams there, the company added.

