LIVE UPDATES
Russia, Ukraine agree temporary ceasefire; UK says 4 Ukrainian cities encircled by Russian forces
This is CNBC's live blog covering Saturday's updates on the war in Ukraine. Check below for the latest developments.
Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire Saturday in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, to enable civilians to leave safely.
It comes as U.K. intelligence suggested four cities in Ukraine were encircled by Russian forces.
Elon Musk rejects calls for Starlink to block Russian news outlets
Elon Musk said Saturday that SpaceX's Starlink would not block Russian news outlets "unless at gunpoint," claiming that some governments — excluding Ukraine's — had told the company to do so.
Starlink is a division of SpaceX planning to build an interconnected network with thousands of satellites to deliver high-speed internet anywhere on the planet.
"Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," Musk said on Twitter.
— Chloe Taylor
UK says 4 Ukrainian cities encircled by Russian forces
The U.K. Ministry of Defense has said it appears that four cities in Ukraine are surrounded by Russian troops.
"Ukraine continues to hold the key cities of Kharkiv, Cherniv and Mariupol," the ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Saturday.
"There have been reports of street fighting in Sumy. It is highly likely that all four cities are encircled by Russian forces."
According to the U.K., "the overall rate of Russian air and artillery strikes observed over the past 24 hours has been lower than in previous days."
The ministry added that Russian forces were also "probably" advancing on the southern port city of Mykolaiv, but noted that it was possible some forces would attempt to circumvent the city to prioritize progression toward the port city of Odesa.
— Chloe Taylor
Temporary ceasefire declared in two Ukrainian cities
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office who took part in negotiations with Russian officials this week, confirmed on Saturday that a temporary ceasefire had been declared in two Ukrainian cities.
The ceasefire, which was expected to begin at 10 a.m. Moscow time (2 a.m. ET), would allow civilians to leave the cities, which have been ravaged by fighting in recent days.
Russia's state-controlled media claimed that the country's Defense Ministry had agreed the exit routes with Ukrainian authorities.
— Chloe Taylor
Samsung Electronics stops shipments to Russia
Samsung Electronics joined the slew of tech and consumer electronics companies that have ceased sending products into Russia.
The South Korean smartphone giant said it will suspend shipments into Russia and donate $6 million to humanitarian efforts "around the region."
Companies in Silicon Valley, including Apple, Google and Meta, have made it harder for people in Russia to access some of the most widely used technologies in the world as President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine.
Samsung Electronics is the top handsets maker in Russia, with 30% market share as of the fourth quarter, according to Reuters. China's Xiaomi and Apple are second and third, respectively.
—Ted Kemp
Amazon says it is informing Ukrainian organizations of cybersecurity threats
Amazon said Friday various teams across its cloud-computing unit have been informing Ukrainian organizations and world governments of cybersecurity threats from state actors and other malicious actors.
"Our teams have seen new malware signatures and activity from a number of state actors we monitor," Amazon said. "As this activity has ramped up, our teams and technologies detected the threats, learned the patterns, and placed remediation tools directly into the hands of customers."
AWS has also detected an increase in activity from non-state actors where malware has been targeted at charities, NGOs and other aid organizations "in order to spread confusion and cause disruption," Amazon said. In these cases, malicious actors sought to disrupt medical supplies, food and clothing relief.
Amazon said it's also working with Ukrainian customers and partners to keep their applications secure, including helping them to move their on-premises infrastructure to AWS in order to safeguard it from any potential physical or virtual attacks.
Western companies have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a number of ways. Microsoft said it was helping to keep Ukraine informed of cyberattacks, and it also suspended the sale of new products and services in Russia. Apple said Tuesday it would stop selling products on its Apple store in the country.
AWS has no data centers, infrastructure or offices in Russia, and it has a "long-standing policy of not doing business" in the country, Amazon said. Amazon's biggest customers using AWS in Russia are companies who are headquartered outside of the country and have some development teams there, the company added.
— Annie Palmer
Ukraine invites U.S. Senate to a Zoom meeting with Zelenskyy
The full U.S. Senate has been invited to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Zoom on Saturday morning, NBC News reported, citing anonymous sources.
The meeting was set up by the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, and it will come a day after Zelenskyy vowed to leaders of European capitals that Ukraine will repel the invasion Russian forces launched last week.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked offensive, both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been overwhelming supportive of the Biden administration's efforts to bolster Ukraine's resistance as well as of U.S. sanctions meant to cripple Russia's economy.
During President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday, many lawmakers wore the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag, or wore the flag itself on their lapels.
At one point, Biden asked the audience to stand and "send an unmistakable signal to the world and Ukraine" of American support.
They did, and saluted Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, who was seated with first lady Jill Biden.
- Dan Mangan