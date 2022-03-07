Japan's Nikkei drops more than 2% as Asia-Pacific stocks slip; oil prices surge on Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Asia-Pacific stocks declined in Monday morning trade as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues weighing on investor sentiment.
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday Washington and its allies are considering banning Russian oil and natural gas imports.
- Chinese trade data for February is expected to be out at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Monday morning trade as oil prices surge, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continuing to weigh on investor sentiment globally.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 led losses regionally as it slipped 2.57% while the Topix index shed 2.41%. South Korea's Kospi also saw heavy losses as it fell 1.97%.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.74%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.41% lower.
Oil prices soared in the morning of Asia trading hours on Monday, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 8.97% to $128.71 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also surged 8.01% to $124.95 per barrel.
The sharp rise in oil prices, which already recently spiked, came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday Washington and its allies are considering banning Russian oil and natural gas imports.
Looking ahead, China is set to announce its February trade data at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday. The country announced Saturday a gross domestic product growth target of about 5.5% for 2022.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.835 — having risen recently from levels below 97.6.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.95 per dollar, after strengthening sharply late last week from levels above 115.20 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7392, following a general upward trek last week from below $0.72.