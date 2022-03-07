Japan's Nikkei drops more than 2% as Asia-Pacific stocks slip; oil prices surge on Russia-Ukraine conflict

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Monday morning trade as oil prices surge, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continuing to weigh on investor sentiment globally.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 led losses regionally as it slipped 2.57% while the Topix index shed 2.41%. South Korea's Kospi also saw heavy losses as it fell 1.97%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.74%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.41% lower.

Oil prices soared in the morning of Asia trading hours on Monday, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 8.97% to $128.71 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also surged 8.01% to $124.95 per barrel.

The sharp rise in oil prices, which already recently spiked, came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday Washington and its allies are considering banning Russian oil and natural gas imports.