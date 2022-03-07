Gas prices are at their highest since 2008 — use this app to find the cheapest pump near you

Russia's war on Ukraine has been rapidly increasing the price of crude oil on supply fears, and the impact is falling on consumers at the pump.

Gasoline prices just hit the highest level since 2008, making the national average for a regular gallon of gas $4.065, according to AAA. In some areas, prices are much higher. In California, for example, the average was $5.343 as of Monday morning.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.