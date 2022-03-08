CNBC Pro

Nickel surge just raised the input cost for an electric vehicle by $1,000, Morgan Stanley estimates

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBuy the dip on these 4 global stocks, investment bank Bernstein says
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProCathie Wood explains why it's been 'totally right' to believe in Tesla
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO07:44
CNBC ProBoeing, Bed Bath and Beyond, and SoFi are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 7
Alison Conklin
Read More