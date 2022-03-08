These are 5 common challenges every entrepreneur faces — here's how to prepare for them

To succeed as an entrepreneur, having a playbook for how to scale your business and process feedback is key, according to Zuleyka Strasner, founder and CEO of Zero Grocery, a plastic-free online grocery store that operates in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

"Starting a company, scaling a company is exceptionally hard," Strasner said. "I was told that many times, but until you live it, you do not understand how all consuming this is and how truly difficult it is."

Launched in 2019, Zero Grocery uses reusable food storage containers and delivers in two hours or less. The Bay Area-based start-up has thousands of customers and had revenue of about $500,000 a month in 2021. It has raised $16.5 million.

Check out this video to learn more about how to become a successful entrepreneur.

More from Invest in You:

American dream of the middle class isn't what it used to be

Retiring with $1 million may leave you less than $2,800 a month to spend

Your income tax bill may be cheaper if you live in one of these 5 states

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version Dinero 101, click here.

CHECK OUT: How a single mom in Atlanta makes $10,000/month on Outschool while only teaching a few hours a week with Acorns+CNBC

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.