Nickel prices double to record $100,000 a ton, trading suspended in London

Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange Ltd. in London, U.K., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The London Metal Exchange on Tuesday suspended the trading of nickel after prices more than doubled to surpass $100,000 per metric ton.

The LME said in a statement that trading will be suspended for at least the remainder of the day.

"The LME will actively plan for the reopening of the nickel market, and will announce the mechanics of this to the market as soon as possible" it added.

The exchange said it had been monitoring the evolving situation in Russia and Ukraine and it was evident that this had affected the nickel market, citing extreme price moves in Asian trading hours.

Commodity prices have been spiraling upward on supply fears related to Russia's onslaught of Ukraine, with the ongoing war and an array of Western sanctions raising disruption fears.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange briefly jumped to a record high above $100,000 per metric ton on Tuesday, before paring some gains.

Alongside energy, Russia is a key producer and exporter of metals and grains. Indeed, Russia is the world's third-largest producer of nickel — a key ingredient in stainless steel and a major component in lithium-ion batteries.