Russia warns of $300 oil, threatens to cut off European gas if West bans energy imports

Russia has threatened to close a major gas pipeline to Germany and warned of $300 oil prices if the West goes ahead with a ban on its energy exports.

"It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Monday in an address on state television.

"The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more."

Novak also cited Germany's decision last month to halt the certification of the highly contentious Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying: "We have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline."

"So far, we are not taking such a decision," Novak said. "But European politicians with their statements and accusations against Russia push us towards that."

His comments come with Russia's onslaught of Ukraine well into its second week, with the already dire humanitarian crisis expected to worsen as the Kremlin continues its invasion.

The U.N. has said 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country began on Feb. 24, describing it as "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

The U.S. has been considering whether to impose a ban on Russia's oil and gas exports as a way of punishing Moscow.

Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. have appeared to back away from a coordinated Western embargo on Russian energy exports, however.