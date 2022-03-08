LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine says Russian military advance has slowed; Moscow claims oil could hit $300 a barrel if West targets energy
This is CNBC'S live blog covering Tuesday's developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. See blow for the latest updates.
Civilian casualties continue to rise in Ukraine amid continuous Russian attacks on cities across the country. But Ukraine's armed forces said Tuesday that the pace of Russia's invasion has "slowed significantly."
It comes after the U.N. called for safe passages to be established in Ukraine so civilians can leave, following failed evacuations due to Russia's alleged violation of multiple cease-fire agreements.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak threatened to cut off gas supply to Europe if governments sanction energy imports, warning that it could lead to oil prices surging above $300 a barrel.
UN calls for safe passages for civilians fleeing conflict
In a statement on Monday, Martin Griffiths, the U.N.'s under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs, said there were three immediate priorities that needed to be addressed in Ukraine to "lessen the pain and suffering we are all watching unfold in real time."
Firstly, he said, military operations must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure from attacks — this included creating safe passages to allow civilians to leave areas of active hostilities "in the direction they choose."
On Monday, Ukrainian officials accused Russia of allowing civilians to evacuate only to Russian or Belarusian territory, a move slammed by Ukraine's government as "completely immoral."
Griffiths said in his statement that safe passage for humanitarian supplies into conflict zones was also vital. The U.N. also wanted a system of "constant communication" with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as assurances that the delivery of humanitarian aid would be enabled, he said.
— Chloe Taylor
Ukraine says Russian advance has ‘slowed significantly’
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its thirteenth day, officials in Kyiv have said the pace of the Russian advance has slowed.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook Tuesday that: "The opponent continues the offensive operation, but the pace of promotion of his troops has slowed significantly," according to a translation.
As of 6 a.m. local time, defensive operations continued across the country, including in the city of Chernihiv, the capital Kyiv and on Ukraine's southern coast, the post said.
Russian troops were "increasingly violating the rules of international humanitarian law on military conflict," Ukrainian officials said.
In Kherson and Mykolaiv, which Ukraine said were currently occupied by Moscow's forces, Russia had set up tactical groups designed to "conduct propaganda work with the local population," according to Ukrainian officials.
— Chloe Taylor
Russia claims oil could hit $300 a barrel if Western allies target energy
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has claimed that oil prices could climb beyond $300 a barrel if the West decides to move ahead with full sanctions on its energy exports.
"It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," Novak said in an address on state television.
"The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more."
International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 3.5% to trade at $127.61 a barrel on Tuesday morning in London, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures jumped 3% to trade at $123.04.
— Sam Meredith
Putin still has strong support in some circles in Russia, says former NATO deputy chief
Rose Gottemoeller, a former deputy secretary general of NATO, said there are signs Russian President Vladimir Putin retains strong support in certain parts of the country.
"There are a number of very strong nationalists in Russia. Apparently they were present in … motorcades outside of the Kremlin yesterday, waving flags, supporting the president," she told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.
Some polls also suggest that his popularity in Russia is still growing, she added.
On the other hand, people who are informed or have a stake in this, "like the oligarchs who have investments all over the world and want to keep their wealth" may be growing concerned as international sanctions hit.
"I am not surprised that they are becoming increasingly worried," Gottemoeller said.
"I don't think he's going to lose his grip on power, but perhaps some messages will start to get through to him," she said.
— Abigail Ng
Ukraine claims it killed another one of Putin's top generals, other senior Russian Army officers
Ukraine's defense intelligence agency said that Russian Army Major General Vitaly Gerasimov was killed, and other senior Russian Army officers "were also killed or wounded" in action near the city of Kharkiv.
Gerasimov was identified by the intelligence agency as the chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.
The agency, which said Gerasimov had been "liquidated," claimed that data obtained related to his death near the city in northeast Ukraine "show significant problems with communication" in Russia's army, "and with the evacuation of their defeated units."
The post contains embedded audio files purporting to be intercepted communications between Russians discussing Gerasimov's death.
The reported killing comes days after another deputy commander of the 41st Combined, Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, was fatally shot by a Ukrainian sniper.
—Dan Mangan