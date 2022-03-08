Ukraine says Russian military advance has slowed; Moscow claims oil could hit $300 a barrel if West targets energy

Civilian casualties continue to rise in Ukraine amid continuous Russian attacks on cities across the country. But Ukraine's armed forces said Tuesday that the pace of Russia's invasion has "slowed significantly."

It comes after the U.N. called for safe passages to be established in Ukraine so civilians can leave, following failed evacuations due to Russia's alleged violation of multiple cease-fire agreements.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak threatened to cut off gas supply to Europe if governments sanction energy imports, warning that it could lead to oil prices surging above $300 a barrel.