EU pledges to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds before the end of the year

A driver fills up the tank of his car at the pump of a low-cost Prio Gas Station on the eve of an announced fuel price increase on March 06, 2022, in Portugal.

The European Union on Tuesday presented a new plan to reduce its dependency on Russian energy, amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, sky-high prices and a potential embargo of Russian crude.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, wants to cease its buying of fossil fuels from Russia before 2030. And it has now presented a new pledge to reduce its purchases of Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year.

This would be achieved by diversifying its suppliers, increasing renewable hydrogen production and improving energy efficiency in households, the commission said Tuesday in a statement.

The 27-member bloc has been heavily criticized for being too reliant on Russia for energy, especially in the wake of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

In 2021, the EU imported around 45% of its gas from the country, according to the International Energy Agency. In 2020, Russian oil imports accounted for about 25% of the bloc's crude purchases, according to the region's statistics office.

"We could gradually remove at least 155 billion cubic meters of fossil gas use, which is equivalent to the volume imported from Russia in 2021. Nearly two-thirds of that reduction can be achieved within a year, ending the EU's overdependence on a single supplier," the commission said.