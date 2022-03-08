Meta's Sheryl Sandberg: 'No two countries run by women would ever go to war'

Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has suggested Russia and Ukraine wouldn't be at war if they were run by women.

"No two countries run by women would ever go to war," Sandberg told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai on Tuesday during a fireside at a Cartier event marking International Women's Day.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine late last month. President Vladimir Putin has said his goal is for "demilitarization of Ukraine," as well as the recognition of Crimea as Russian and rebel-held regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

Ukraine says it has the right to self-determination, and that it wants membership of the European Union. The country has fought back considerably against Russia, with the defense intelligence agency on Monday claiming Ukrainian forces killed a second Russian general days after a first was killed last week.

Sandberg said that, if half the world were run by women, she believes the world would be "safer" and "much more prosperous."

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, women-led countries such as New Zealand performed better than their male-run counterparts, according to the Meta executive.