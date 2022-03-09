Britain impounds private jet with suspected links to Russian oligarch amid new aviation sanctions

Aerial photograph of the Norman Foster Hangars at Farnborough Airport, formerly known as the Royal Aircraft Establishment.

LONDON — The U.K. said on Wednesday it had impounded a private jet connected to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich under new aviation sanctions levied at the pariah state amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The jet is said to be linked to Soviet-born billionaire, Eugene Shvidler, a close associate of outgoing Chelsea F.C. owner Abramovich, who last week embarked on a fire sale of his British assets amid growing pressure on President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the jet was seized at Farnborough Airport, on the outskirts of London, and awaits further investigation.

The capture is part of new sanctions, set to be laid out in legislation on Wednesday, which give authorities the right to detain any Russian aircraft and ban exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia.

That includes a ban on any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.